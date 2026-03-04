Oil prices today LIVE updates: Global oil prices up by 1%; South Korea market tanks over 12% amid US-Iran war

Global oil prices increased by 1 per cent as the US-Israeli attack on Iran disrupted the Middle East supplies. However, the pace of the spike in oil prices slowed down compared to recent days. Brent rose by 1.4 per cent, to $82.57 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 1 per cent, to $75.28.

India's Sensex crashes, Nifty also down

India's benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trade on Wednesday as the conflict in the Middle East widened, driving oil prices higher and affecting Asian and global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,758.22 points (2.19 per cent) in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 530.85 points (2.13 per cent).

Oil India share price

According to NSE, the Oil India Limited share price was up by more than 4 points on Wednesday morning, trading at over ₹493. Oil India Limited is a public sector company, dealing with exploration, development and production of energy resources, including crude oil and natural gas.

South Korea Kospi index

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell more than 12 per cent as tensions between the US and Iran widened, further intensifying the global turmoil. The Kospi tumbled 12.6 per cent in early afternoon trade (local time), marking its worst two-day performance since the 2008 global financial crisis. On Tuesday as well, the Kospi dropped 7.2 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

According to data from the US government, South Korea is the fourth-largest importer of crude oil in the world, relying heavily on fuel shipped from the Middle East.

Global oil prices

Diesel's premium to crude oil increased to its highest since the summer of 2023, with Benchmark diesel futures in Europe trading over $40 per barrel above crude earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

