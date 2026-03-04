Oil prices today LIVE updates: Global oil prices up by 1%; South Korea market tanks over 12% amid US-Iran war
Oil prices today LIVE: The Indian share market also took a hit on Wednesday, with the Sensex crashing over 1,700 points in early trade, and the Nifty tanking 530 points. South Korea's Kospi index and Japan's Nikkei also took a hit amid intensifying US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Oil prices around the world and the global share market remained volatile on Wednesday, March 4, as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to disrupt oil flow and economic factors. Sensex crashed by more than 1,700 points in India, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index tanked more than 12 per cent....Read More
India's Sensex crashes, Nifty also down
India's benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, tumbled in early trade on Wednesday as the conflict in the Middle East widened, driving oil prices higher and affecting Asian and global markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex crashed 1,758.22 points (2.19 per cent) in early trade, while the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 530.85 points (2.13 per cent).
South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell more than 12 per cent as tensions between the US and Iran widened, further intensifying the global turmoil. The Kospi tumbled 12.6 per cent in early afternoon trade (local time), marking its worst two-day performance since the 2008 global financial crisis. On Tuesday as well, the Kospi dropped 7.2 per cent, Bloomberg reported.
According to data from the US government, South Korea is the fourth-largest importer of crude oil in the world, relying heavily on fuel shipped from the Middle East.
Diesel's premium to crude oil increased to its highest since the summer of 2023, with Benchmark diesel futures in Europe trading over $40 per barrel above crude earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.
Oil prices today LIVE updates: TotalEnergies’ trading arm offers Oman crude cargoes in first Middle East oil tender since Iran war
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Totsa, the trading arm of TotalEnergies, has offered to sell up to 2 million barrels of Oman crude for April loading, traders said, marking the first tender for Middle Eastern oil since the Iran war disrupted regional exports.
Global oil and gas prices have surged this week as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran halted energy shipments from parts of the Middle East and pushed freight rates sharply higher.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key route for roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas — remains shut after Iran attacked five vessels.
According to traders, the cargoes being offered by Totsa will load between April 1 and April 27 from Oman’s Mina al-Fahal port, which lies outside the Strait of Hormuz.
The tender is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Singapore time (0900 GMT) on Wednesday.
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Oil climbs as Iran war fuels supply fears, gains slow on tanker escort talk
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Oil prices rose about 1% on Wednesday as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupted supplies in the Middle East, though gains slowed after US President Donald Trump suggested the US Navy could escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude rose $1.17, or 1.4%, to $82.57 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after closing at its highest level since January 2025 in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 72 cents, or 1%, to $75.28 a barrel, after settling at its highest level since June.
Both benchmarks have risen about 5% or more over the past two sessions amid concerns over potential supply disruptions in the region.
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade as widening Middle East conflict lifts oil prices
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Global oil prices up by 1%; Brent marks highest surge since Jan 2025
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Japan's Nikkei tanks by over 4%, hits one-month low
Oil prices today LIVE updates: Oil India share up by over 4 points amid global turmoil
Oil prices today LIVE updates: South Korea's Kospi index drops over 12% amid US-Iran war
