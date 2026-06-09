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Oil steady as Israel and Iran halt hostilities that risked Tehran's peace talks with US

The flare-up in hostilities put wider negotiations to end the war in the Middle East at risk, prompting US President Donald Trump to appeal for de-escalation.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 09:57 am IST
Bloomberg |
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Oil steadied after Israel and Iran agreed to end attacks against each other following an escalation of violence that threatened to derail efforts to end the war in the Middle East.

Tugboats move a crude oil tanker to its berth at the oil terminal at the port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province on June 8, 2026. (AFP/ Representative)

Brent held near $94 a barrel after closing slightly higher on Monday, while West Texas Intermediate was above $91. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is holding fire against Iran for now, but will respond should Tehran attack again. Iranian media conveyed similar sentiment.

The flare-up in hostilities put wider negotiations to end the war in the Middle East at risk, prompting President Donald Trump to appeal for de-escalation. A fragile ceasefire remains in place, but the Strait of Hormuz is still effectively closed by a double blockade maintained by Tehran and Washington, choking off supplies of crude, fuels and natural gas to global customers.

Reflecting remaining risk in the region, an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman was disabled by US forces on Monday after it “violated” the blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port, US Central Command said on X. Israel’s military also intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” from Yemen.

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