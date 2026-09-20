‘Old US-led order collapsed, Islamic nations must implement new one,’ says Iran's Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday said the “old American order” in West Asia had “collapsed”, while urging Islamic nations in the region to implement a new one.

Ghalibaf said Iran’s positions on the diplomatic front are “completely clear, rational and non-negotiable”. (AFP)

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Ghalibaf further highlighted what he referred to as “two strategic errors” in the “elite and political atmosphere” of Iran.

The Iranian Speaker stated that Tehran's messages and conditions were explicitly conveyed to the US through intermediaries, while stressing that the Strait of Hormuz won’t reopen until Iran's rights are recognised and America fulfills its commitments, Tasnim News reported.

Ghalibaf on ‘new’ West Asia order, strategic errors in conflict

Addressing the broader egional balance of power, Ghalibaf alleged that the old America-led order in West Asia did not exist anymore. “Today, the old American order in West Asia has collapsed, and it is the Islamic countries of the region that must implement a new order,” he said, according to Fars news agency.

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{{^usCountry}} He further flagged two strategic errors, saying the first one was an approach that advocated war without defining a mechanism or horizon for ending it, and the second one involved underestimating Iran's national capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further flagged two strategic errors, saying the first one was an approach that advocated war without defining a mechanism or horizon for ending it, and the second one involved underestimating Iran's national capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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“First, a view that speaks of war but has no horizon or mechanism for its authoritative end. By denying any interaction and diplomacy, this view practically leads the country towards erosion and endless war without calculating the possibilities,” ANI news agency cited Ghalibaf as saying. “At the opposite end is a trend that makes the mistake of underestimating national power; it considers Iran weak and, by instilling fear, twists the version of surrender and acceptance of the enemy’s unilateral terms,” Iran's top negotiator said.

Ghalibaf further added that the first mistake could “keep the country in a state of permanent crisis”, and the second “places national resources and dignity at the disposal of the enemy, and both approaches fulfil the enemy's desire to disrupt the country's cohesion and unity.”

‘We have shown that we are not helpless in the face of aggression’

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Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf said Iran’s positions on the diplomatic front are “completely clear, rational and non-negotiable”, Tasnim reported.

“Over the past seven months, we have shown that we are not helpless in the face of aggression. Our approach in confronting the enemy is to advance intelligently and impose the will of the Iranian nation,” Ghalibaf added, according to Fars.

He stressed on the need to “both fight and negotiate”, saying Iran's conditions had been “clearly explained to the other side through mediators.” “Until these conditions are met, the legitimate rights of the Iranian people are recognized, and the Americans fulfill their commitments, there will be no opening for a return to the previous conditions for negotiations or for the Strait of Hormuz to be opened,” Fars cited Ghalibaf as saying.

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