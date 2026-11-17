Oman and Iran discussed on Tuesday safeguarding maritime corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of global shipping and trade, as well as revitalising channels for dialogue and negotiations to prevent escalations, the Omani foreign ministry said in a statement.

Oman holds the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz and has played a role as mediator in the US-Iran war. (REUTERS/File Photo)

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The talks took place during a visit by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Oman, which holds the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz and has played a role as mediator in the crisis that broke out when the United States Israel and struck the Islamic Republic on February 28.

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The visit comes against the backdrop of increased attacks on tankers in the strait as Tehran continues to disrupt shipping in the vital waterway while Washington maintains a naval blockade on Iran in response.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint which carried one-fifth of global energy supplies before the conflict, remains a sticking point in negotiations aimed at ending the nine-month-old war that have not yielded a breakthrough yet.