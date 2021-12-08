Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Omicron versus Delta: Fauci breaks down what is known and what's unknown
world news

Omicron versus Delta: Fauci breaks down what is known and what's unknown

Omicron is "clearly highly transmissible", and very likely more than Delta, Dr Fauci said.
Dr Anthony Fauci has explained the best and the worst-case scenario regarding Omicron.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday said the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has again shut the borders of many countries in fresh apprehension, is certainly not worse than the previous variants, including Delta. Speaking to AFP, Fauci reiterated that a complete picture of the new variant might take some time. However, some areas have become quite clear.

Here is what Fauci said:

Transmissibility: Omicron is "clearly highly transmissible", and very likely more than Delta, Fauci said.

Immune evasion: Is Omicron better at evading immunity from vaccination or previous infection? According to Fauci, the answer is yes. Evidence is epidemiological data from around the world, he said. Results from lab experiments that tested the potency of antibodies from current vaccines against Omicron should come in the next few days to a week, Dr Fauci said.

RELATED STORIES

On the question of severity, he said Omicron is certainly not more severe than Delta.

Pfizer shot gives less immunity to Omicron than to other strains: Early study

"There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe because when you look at some of the cohorts that are being followed in South Africa, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations seems to be less than with Delta," he said.

A more transmissible virus that doesn't cause more severe illness and doesn't lead to a surge of hospitalisations and deaths is the "best-case scenario", while the worst would be if the highly transmissible variant also causes severe disease. "I don't think that worst-case scenario is going to come about, but you never know," Fauci said.

First reported from South Africa, the variant has now been detected in at least 38 countries with the potent of the existing vaccines being questioned against this new variant. The variant, however, has not been linked to any deaths. The variant has over 50 mutations and does not trigger the usual symptoms like loss of taste or smell, breathing difficulties etc.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron dr. anthony fauci
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP