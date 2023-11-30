Omid Scobie’s bombshell book slashed in price by 50% after ‘racist royals’ controversy

Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival – has reportedly been slashed in price by 50 percent following a controversy around two “racist” royals being named in the book’s Dutch edition. The book was released on Tuesday, November 28.

The hardcover version is on sale for 50 percent off on Amazon, which is notably down from £22 to £11. It was previously reported that the two senior royals, who allegedly had “concerns" over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour, were identified in the book’s Dutch edition. This led to a temporary halt in sales.

Later, the book was removed from the shelves across the Netherlands. It will be back on the shelves again on December 8, according to GB News.

Omid does not name the people who allegedly questioned the Sussexes’ son Archie’s skin colour, in the final edition of the book. The author refused to reveal the names due to libel laws.

The Piers Morgan controversy

The controversy escalated after Piers Morgan named the two royals on his Talk TV show. He even later posted it for his social media followers. After the names went viral on social media, royal sources told The Mirror that there was “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace and that the royal family is “considering all options,” including legal action.

“Because I don't believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the Royal Family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it,” Piers said.

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all – like I say, I don't believe there was. The royals who are named in this book are…,” Piers added, revealing the names.

The “racist” royals

Back in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019.

The Duchess said that she was also told her son would not have a royal title, to which Oprah asked if it was “because of his race.” Meghan then claimed that there were multiple conversations about Archie’s skin. “About how dark your baby is going to be?” Oprah asked. “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan replied.

Harry and Meghan never publicly named the person, but Harry ruled out the possibility that it could be his late grandparents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Omid’s book, however, claims that Meghan named two people who made such remarks, in private letters she exchanged with King Charles III in 2021.

