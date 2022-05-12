Video: Plane catches fire at China airport; 25 injured, over 100 evacuated
- All 113 passengers and nine crew members were safely evacuated. Those who suffered minor injuries were taken to a hospital, the airline was quoted as saying by state-run 'People's Daily'.
A Tibet Airlines plane went off the runway on Thursday at an airport in China’s Chongqing and caught fire, news agency AFP reported, citing local media.
All 113 passengers and nine crew members were safely evacuated. Those who suffered minor injuries were taken to a hospital, the airline was quoted as saying by state-run 'People's Daily'.
Visuals shared on social media captured the huge fire on the runway where the plane was landed with smoke billowing in the sky. The evacuation team on the ground was seen watering the plane and the surroundings to put off the blaze.
The flight was headed to Tibet's Nyingchi when the crew noticed "abnormalities" and "suspended take off", causing the jet to overrun the runway and catch fire, news agency AFP quoted the company as saying in a statement. "All passengers and crew have been safely evacuated," the airlines said.
This incident comes nearly two months after a passenger plane – China Eastern Boeing 737-800 – nosedived and slammed into the ground in a mountainous area in Southern China, killing all 132 passengers. It was said to be China's deadliest crash in around 30 years. While no reason was cited for the disaster, two flight recorders, or ‘black boxes’, were recovered that are being analysed in the United States in hopes of unlocking the mystery behind the crash.
-
Why Jew passengers denied boarding? Lufthansa apologises, explains amid outrage
German airline Lufthansa has issued an apology after it was accused of refusing a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers to board a flight. Issuing a statement late Tuesday night, Lufthansa said that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes.” The airline - accused of antisemitism - further mentioned that it was reviewing what had happened during the incident.
-
Passenger with 'no idea how to fly' takes over, lands plane after pilot is ill
A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida's Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers. An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208. Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.
-
Amid global concerns over Sri Lanka crisis, president's promise| 10 points
Stopping short of announcing his resignation, Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that the country will get a new prime minister and a new cabinet “within this week”, two days after his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down as the country's premier. The US has said it's closely monitoring the crisis. Here are ten points on Sri Lanka crisis: 1. The opposition had ignored his invite to form a unity government.
-
Psaki names funniest inquiry she got as Biden's press secretary. It's about dog
White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that a question related to US President Joe Biden's dog was one of the funniest moments for her in the briefing room. The arrival of Champ and Major –the two German Shepherds – marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump.
-
Will Jack Dorsey head Twitter again? His response
Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday asserted that he has no plans to head the social media giant again - hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk successfully closes the takeover deal. Reportedly, Dorsey, who currently heads the payments firm Block Inc owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. Two years after launching Twitter, Dorsey was replaced as the social media company's CEO in 2008.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics