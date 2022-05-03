On Eid, US president says, 'Seeing so many Muslims being targeted with violence'
Around the world, Muslims are being targeted with violence, US President Joe Biden said on Monday asserting that Muslims make America stronger every single day even as they still face real challenges and threats in the society that they live in.
At a White House reception to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Biden said he has appointed the first Muslim to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.
“It’s especially important because today, around the world, we’re seeing so many Muslims being targeted with violence. No one, no one should discriminate against oppressed or be oppressed for their religious beliefs,” he said to applause from the select gathering at the White House.
Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani vocalist and composer, was one of the speakers at the event along with First Lady Jill Biden and Dr. Talib M. Shareef, Imam of Masjid Muhammad, known as ‘The Nation’s Mosque’ in Washington, DC.
“Today, we also remember all those who are not able to celebrate this holy day, including Uyghurs and Rohingyas and all those who are facing famine, violence, conflict, and disease,” Biden said.
Also read: On Eid-al-Fitr, PM Modi calls for ‘togetherness, brotherhood’
“And honour the signs of hope and progress toward the world we want to see, including the ceasefire, which allowed the people in Yemen to honour Ramadan and celebrate Eid in peace for the first time in six years,” he added.
“But at the same time, we have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists,” he said.
Biden said, making the US more equitable, more inclusive for Muslim Americans is an essential part of the enduring work to form the more perfect union.
“We’re the only nation in all the history of the world that’s been organised not based on a religion, race, ethnicity, geography, but on an idea. Think about that. An idea,” he said.
In a tweet after the event, Biden said, “Jill and I were honoured to host an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House tonight, and we send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating across the world. Eid Mubarak!”
Also read: India celebrates Eid-al-Fitr today: 5 things to know about the festival
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris too wished people on the occasion.
“Doug and I send our warmest wishes to all who are celebrating Eid al-Fitr. Muslims in the US and around the world celebrate after a month of deep reflection, helping those in need, and connecting with community. From our family to yours, Eid Mubarak!” she said in a tweet.
-
Canada: Indo-Canadian MP moves motion in parl to mark Nov as Hindu Heritage Month
An Indo-Canadian MP has moved a motion in Canada's parliament to have November proclaimed as Hindu Heritage Month. The motion was initiated on Monday by Chandra Arya, an MP from the ruling Liberal Party representing Nepean in the Ottawa area. The motion is still to be debated, and passed through both chambers of parliament, the House of Commons and Senate, before Hindu Heritage Month becomes a reality. Similar heritage months are already dedicated in Canada.
-
Afghan women defend right to drive as Taliban curb licenses
Taliban officials in Afghanistan's most progressive city have told driving instructors to stop issuing licences to women, professionals from the sector told AFP. While Afghanistan is a deeply conservative, patriarchal country, it is not uncommon for women to drive in larger cities -- particularly Herat in the northwest, which has long been considered liberal by Afghan standards. Naim al-Haq Haqqani, who heads the provincial information and culture department, said no official order had been given.
-
Pope says Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill 'cannot become Putin's altar boy'
Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply. The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has given the war his full-throated backing, "cannot become Putin's altar boy".
-
India sets coal import target of 19 million tons amid blackouts, crisis: Report
India has asked state and private sector utilities to ensure delivery of 19 million tonnes of coal from overseas by end-June, according to a power ministry letter, reflecting an urgency to secure supplies in a pricey market amid increasing blackouts. The federal government has asked state government-owned utilities to import over 22 million tonnes of coal and private power plants to import 15.94 million tonnes, the power ministry said in a letter reviewed by Reuters.
-
WATCH | Musk makes funny faces, Twitter user worries my money 'is in his hands'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk - who has been the talk of the town ever sincMusk'sis $44 billion offer for Twitter was accepted - attended the Met Gala in New York City with his supermodel mother Maye Musk. Some others were less impressed; one user shared a video of Musk and worried: "My entire net worth is in the hands of this man." To this, Elon Musk replied "Making funny faces at the Met."
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics