Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / On human rights, India hits back at US
world news

On human rights, India hits back at US

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar has blamed “interests, lobbies and votebanks”; points to rights violations in the United States.
Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar (right) and US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 11:17 PM IST
ByPrashant Jha

WASHINGTON: In the wake of secretary of state Antony J Blinken saying the United States (US) is monitoring cases of increased human rights abuses by Indian government, police and prison officials, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that human rights issues were not discussed in bilateral dialogue, hinted that “interests, lobbies and votebanks” had driven the US position, pointed to human rights violations in the US itself, and claimed that India would not be reticent about the issue.

Jaishankar also flagged the issue of a case on Tuesday, when two Indian-American Sikh men were assaulted in an alleged hate crime in New York.

Saying that the issue of human rights had come up in the past - including during Blinken’s visit to India last year - Jaishankar said, “We did not discuss human rights in this meeting. This meeting was focused on pol-mil (political-military) issues.”

He added, “People are entitled to their views about us. But we are equally entitled to have views about their views and about the interests and lobbies and votebanks that drive that. Whenever there is a discussion, we will not be reticent about speaking out.”

India, it is understood, believes that Blinken’s comment - which was one sentence in a fairly expansive set of positive remarks about the relationship - was driven by the Democratic administration’s need to cater to its “domestic constituency”. These include a set of progressive lawmakers, Muslim groups and human rights organisations.

RELATED STORIES

The minister said India also had views about the human rights situation, including in the US. “We take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when it pertains to our community. We had a case yesterday. That’s really where we stand on that matter.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prashant Jha

Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal....view detail

Topics
jaishankar violation of human rights antony blinken
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP