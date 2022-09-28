On Ukraine war, China calls for 'territorial integrity of all countries'

China told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that "territorial integrity" should be respected after Moscow held controversial annexation referendums in Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine.

"Our position and proposition on how to view and handle the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear: That is, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected," said ambassador Zhang Jun, whose government in Beijing is sometimes seen by the West as being too accommodating with Russia.

