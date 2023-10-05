One arrested in Canada for desecrating temples, first arrest since Aug 12 incident

One person was arrested by the Canadian police for his involvement in the desecration of temples in the country.

On August 12, the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey was desecrated with posters pasted on its front gate and ear doors.

This was the first arrest made in this connection by the Canadian police since the desecration of temples took place on August 12 with pro-Khalistan graffiti spraypainted on their walls and anti-India posters plastered on them.

Responding to a query from HT, a spokesperson for the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said an “individual” was arrested in connection to incidents on August 12 and August 14.

The spokesperson added, “The individual was arrested for two counts of mischief and was released to appear in court at a later date.”

However, police did not identify the person who was taken into custody.

On August 12, the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey was desecrated with posters pasted on its front gate and ear doors.

The poster at the front gate had the word “Wanted” under the names and photographs of India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa as well as its Consul Generals in Toronto and Vancouver.

The second poster, stuck to the rear doors, called for Canada to investigate India’s “role” in the “assassination” of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

The temple targeted on August 14 could not be identified but the others were.

The series of posters had referred to the killing of Nijjar, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice’s principal figure in British Columbia.

Nijjar was murdered in the parking lot a gurdwara he headed in Surrey on June 18.

The relationship between New Delhi and Ottawa has deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 alleged that the Indian government could be behind the killing of Nijjar.

India, which had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, has rejected Canada’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

