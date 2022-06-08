Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin
world news

1 dead, 9 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Germany's Berlin

Police wouldn't immediately confirm German media reports that those killed and injured were part of a school group, but said they “appeared to belong together.”
The car drove into the crowd on a street in the western part of Germany's capital Berlin. (For representation purpose)(REUTERS File Photo)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 07:36 PM IST
AP |

A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, rescue services said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 am before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Six people sustained life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel. Police said more than a dozen people were injured.

Police wouldn't immediately confirm German media reports that those killed and injured were part of a school group, but said they “appeared to belong together.”

The driver was apparently detained by passers-by before being arrested swiftly by a police officer who was near the scene, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Police later tweeted that the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin. They didn't give further details, and it wasn't immediately clear what if anything he had told them in questioning.

RELATED STORIES

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey tweeted that she was “deeply shocked by this incident.”

German Interior Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall said it was “too soon” to say whether it was an accident or an intentional act.

American-British actor John Barrowman, who was in a nearby store with his partner at the time of the crash, described the scene as “carnage.” Large numbers of police and first responders, including a helicopter, were at the scene, he said.

The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany berlin speeding car
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP