Oprah Winfrey ‘can’t wait' to help this candidate become Georgia governor

Oprah Winfrey, one of the country’s most influential celebrities, is using her star power to help Stacey Abrams raise money in her quest to become Georgia governor.

Winfrey sent an email Wednesday announcing her support for Abrams, and inviting recipients to a webcast sit-down with her and Abrams on Thursday. She asks them to send $5 apiece to help in Abrams’ rematch against Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

“I can’t wait for you to hear our conversation and get to know Stacey even better,” Winfrey said in the email. “Stacey is a once-in-a-generation leader who needs our support to win.”

Although Abrams is winning the money race -- having raised $85 million compared to Kemp’s $68 million, according to the candidates’ latest filings -- she has been trailing Kemp in polls.

Winfrey joins a line of stars backing Abrams. Musician John Legend has been sending out fundraising appeals for the former House minority leader turned voting rights activist for weeks.

Kemp has made an issue of Abrams’ famous supporters. One of his campaign ads derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey.”

