'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave

Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine, was almost shut on Friday, the second day of the Russia-Ukraine war, but the famous cat cafe is still open as the owners said they can't leave Lviv and to feed the 20 cats they have they need to be in the business. "Our cats are brave," the owners told CNN's Erin Burnett who tweeted how she ended up at the cute cat cafe, while she was looking for something to eat and everything else was shut.

"It is a dark and heavy day here. But I found something that couldn’t stop a smile. The only food I saw open - Cat Cafe. The owners are making food with what they have - they smiled: Our cats are brave," Erin tweeted.

"A place is made up of so many tiny stories. And each one is big. The cat cafe is open because the owners say - there are 20 cats here to feed. 'This is our life'. They will not leave," the CNN journalist tweeted.

"The streets here were almost deserted by early afternoon. Nothing was open. Restaurants that were busy last week were totally shuttered. After filming around the city, I went out to get lunch for our team. After half an hour walking, the only place I saw open was the cat cafe. Inside was a family clearly fleeing the Russian invasion, their giant backpacks, blankets on them... but they were smiling because they saw the cat wheel," Erin Burnett said on her show as she described her experience at the cafe.

"If we go, no one will feed our cats. We will never leave Ukraine," the owners of the beautiful, well-behaved cats told the journalist. "They stay because they love their cats. It just made me realise at this moment that people stay for so many different reasons," the journalist said.

