‘Our objective is…’: Ukraine's Zelensky on Crimea
Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:48 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: "Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," Zelensky told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian.
AFP |
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukraine aimed to reclaim Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.
Read more: Ukraine deadly helicopter crash: What we know so far and what we don't
"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian. "Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back."
