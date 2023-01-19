‘Our objective is…’: Ukraine's Zelensky on Crimea

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:48 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," Zelensky told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is displayed on a screen via video link at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.(AFP)
AFP |

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukraine aimed to reclaim Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.

"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian. "Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back."

davos russia ukraine crisis
