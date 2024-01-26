Over 26,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7
Reuters |
Jan 26, 2024 01:44 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.
At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
Share this article