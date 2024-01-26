 Over 26,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7 | World News - Hindustan Times
Over 26,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

Reuters |
Jan 26, 2024 01:44 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Israel-Hamas War: Damaged houses lie in ruin in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel.(Reuters)
Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

