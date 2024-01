Over 26,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Some 183 Palestinians were killed and 377 injured in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

