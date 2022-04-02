Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky
Over 3,000 people have been led to safety from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said Saturday.
"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.
Late Friday, an AFP reporter saw around 30 evacuation buses pull into the city of Zaporizhzhia, some of them carrying people who had escaped to Mariupol on their own and then were taken by bus to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
It was no immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to the same people.
US man linked to false homeless man GoFundMe story gets 2 years in jail
D'Amico also must pay restitution and undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling. Before being sentenced, D'Amico told US District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man, devoted to his family. ” The person that did the things that led us here no longer exists,” D'Amico said. He had already pleaded guilty to charges in state court last year. Investigators said D'Amico was the plot's ringleader.
Working on an edit button, says Twitter. Why Twitterati doesn't believe it
Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day. Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later." The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny.
After unrest, Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking tough laws that give security wide authority to arrest and detain suspects.
Ukraine war: Talks resume; Russian oil depot targeted | Top updates
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, said Russia appreciates India taking the Ukraine conflict “in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way”.
Imran Khan says his life in danger, but he'll continue his fight for Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he had credible information about his life being in danger, while stating that he was afraid and would continue his fight for an independent and democratic nation. He further said that early elections were the best option if he survived the no-confidence motion on Sunday.
