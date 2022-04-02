Home / World News / Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky
world news

Over 3,000 people 'rescued' from besieged Mariupol: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.
Ukrainian servicemen work inside a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol.&nbsp;(AP file photo)
Ukrainian servicemen work inside a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol. (AP file photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

Over 3,000 people have been led to safety from the besieged city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian president said Saturday.

"Today, humanitarian corridors were working in three regions: Donetsk, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia. We have managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

Late Friday, an AFP reporter saw around 30 evacuation buses pull into the city of Zaporizhzhia, some of them carrying people who had escaped to Mariupol on their own and then were taken by bus to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

It was no immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to the same people.

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Mark D’Amico will also have to serve three years probation once he completes his 27-month term. (Representational image)

    US man linked to false homeless man GoFundMe story gets 2 years in jail

    D'Amico also must pay restitution and undergo gambling, drug and mental health counseling. Before being sentenced, D'Amico told US District Judge Noel Hillman that he was a changed man, devoted to his family. ” The person that did the things that led us here no longer exists,” D'Amico said. He had already pleaded guilty to charges in state court last year. Investigators said D'Amico was the plot's ringleader.

  • Twitter (Image used only for representation)

    Working on an edit button, says Twitter. Why Twitterati doesn't believe it

    Twitter Inc tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day. Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later." The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny.

  • Demonstrators move away from tear gas used by the police near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo. (Reuters)

    After unrest, Sri Lanka imposes state of emergency

    Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Rajapaksa said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking tough laws that give security wide authority to arrest and detain suspects.

  • A gas station burns after Russian attacks in the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (AFP)

    Ukraine war: Talks resume; Russian oil depot targeted | Top updates

    Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day visit to India, said Russia appreciates India taking the Ukraine conflict “in the entirety of effect and not just one-sided way”.

  • File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

    Imran Khan says his life in danger, but he'll continue his fight for Pakistan

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he had credible information about his life being in danger, while stating that he was afraid and would continue his fight for an independent and democratic nation. He further said that early elections were the best option if he survived the no-confidence motion on Sunday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out