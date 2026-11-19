Toronto: Canadian city Toronto will host the largest diaspora event since Houston in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the country next month.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the QUAD Leaders’ meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit, in Manila on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Howdy Modi event in Houston in 2019 had gathered nearly 50,000 attendees, including groups that had travelled there from Canada. As registrations towards the event scheduled for December 11 evening in Toronto closed on Tuesday, people familiar with the details said the attendance that day will be approximately 30,000. Nearly 600 organisations have registered to participate in the “Canada Welcomes Modi” gathering.

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While the location has still not been officially disclosed due to security reasons, the arena has a capacity of about 40,000. However, due to considerations like the placement of the stage for the event, organisers are looking at emulating the numbers for the July diaspora gathering in Melbourne, Australia, where 30,000 people greeted the Indian Prime Minister. That event also saw the presence of Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

While there has been communication in this regard with the Canadian prime minister’s office, there is no confirmation as yet whether Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend, a senior official said.

Modi is scheduled to visit Canada on December 11 and 12, and could possibly add a day to his itinerary, before he travels to Miami for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

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{{^usCountry}} This will mark the Indian PM’s first bilateral visit to Canada since the spring of 2015, when he was hosted by then Canadian PM Stephen Harper, who had joined Modi at the diaspora event n Toronto held that year. That community reception, at the Ricoh Coliseum in downtown Toronto attracted over 8000 attendees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will mark the Indian PM’s first bilateral visit to Canada since the spring of 2015, when he was hosted by then Canadian PM Stephen Harper, who had joined Modi at the diaspora event n Toronto held that year. That community reception, at the Ricoh Coliseum in downtown Toronto attracted over 8000 attendees. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian leader never visited the country while Justin Trudeau was Canada’s PM.

Relations between the two countries had cratered under Trudeau after he stated in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were credible allegations of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier. India had dismissed those accusations as absurd and motivated.

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Relations started improving after Carney replaced Trudeau as PM in March 2025. He invited Modi to the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, last summer, where they held their first bilateral meeting. Since then they have met on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg last November, and in March in New Delhi, during Carney’s maiden bilateral visit to India.

The two PM announced the launch of negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement or CEPA at that time. The two PMs are expected to announce conclusion of negotiations when they meet in Ottawa on December 12.