Death toll reaches 60 in Philippine quake, several injured | Top updates

The death toll in Philippines has reached 60 after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Cebu province on Tuesday. Injured people were being rushed to the hospital as rescue operations are on. Reports said that workers carried dozens of body bags away in the aftermath of the disaster which disrupted power and water supplies.

Bodies of victims lie covered outside the Cebu Provincial Hospital Bogo City after a strong earthquake struck in Bogo city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.(AP)