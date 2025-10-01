Death toll reaches 60 in Philippine quake, several injured | Top updates
The admin of the Cebu province has said that the actual extent of damage will be know during the day.
The death toll in Philippines has reached 60 after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Cebu province on Tuesday. Injured people were being rushed to the hospital as rescue operations are on. Reports said that workers carried dozens of body bags away in the aftermath of the disaster which disrupted power and water supplies.
Here are the latest updates on earthquake in Philippines:
- The epicenter of the earthquake was about 19 kilometers northeast of Bogo in Cebu province. At least 14 people died in Bogo, a coastal city with a population of about 90,000.
- Cebu administration is anticipating more casualties as rescue operations are on. “It could be worse than we think," Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro has said, adding that actual situation would not be known until daytime.
- A tsunami warning was issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology advising people to stay away from the coastlines in Cebu and in the nearby provinces of Leyte and Biliran. However, the warning was later lifted.
- Deep cracks appeared on asphalt and concrete roads after the intense shaking that damaged several buildings.
- Rescuers are facing difficulty reaching a mountain village in Bogo which us blocked by landslide and boulders. “It's hard to move in the area because there are hazards,” Glenn Ursal, disaster-mitigation officer was quoted as saying by The AP.
- A game of basketball turned tragic in San Remigio town near Bogo where five people, including a child, died when they were fleeing to safety but collapsing walls fell on them. In Medellin town, 12 people died after being hit by falling ceilings and walls of their houses.
- Centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle in Bantayan crumbled under the impact of strong tremors. Videos shared on social media showed decorative lights over the church falling off amid intense shaking. Seconds later, part of the church crumbles down as people in the background can be heard screaming in panic.
- The earthquake comes days after a storm hit Cebu on Friday that claimed 27 lives. Power supply was disrupted and tens of thousands of people had to be evacuated. The Philippines is considered one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and is often struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean. Storms and typhoons regularly batter the region.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Death toll reaches 60 in Philippine quake, several injured | Top updates
SHARE
Copy