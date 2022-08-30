Pak FM said could import food from India. PM Shehbaz Sharif has a problem
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a committee to explore possible options for importing food items, including vegetables, to overcome severe shortages caused by devastating floods
NEW DELHI: A day after Pakistan’s finance minister said Islamabad could consider food imports from India to overcome shortages caused by devastating floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif virtually ruled out the possibility and sought to link the matter to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The development also came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness at the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan and extended condolences to those affected by the natural calamity, raising hopes for possible cooperation between the two countries.
Sharif faced a volley of questions on possible food imports and resumption of trade with India when he briefed the international media in Islamabad on Tuesday on the unprecedented floods that have resulted in more than 1,000 deaths and displaced 33 million people.
“There won’t have been problems about trading with India but genocide is going on there and Kashmiris have been denied their rights. Kashmir has been forcibly annexed through abolition of Article 370,” Sharif said, referring to India’s 2019 decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and to split the erstwhile state into two union territories.
“I am, however, ready to sit and talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We cannot afford war. We will have to dedicate our meagre resources for alleviating poverty in our respective countries but we cannot live in peace without resolving these issues,” Sharif said.
He added, “We shouldn’t be doing politics at this point but it is a fact that minority rights are being subjugated in India...We want peace in the region. We are neighbours not by choice.”
Sharif also emphasised that peace can “come only through sensible actions”.
There was no immediate response from Indian officials to Sharif’s remarks.
On Monday, Pakistan’s finance minister Miftah Ismail told a media interaction that his country could consider importing vegetables and other food items from India to help people cope with the widespread destruction of crops in flash floods.
“If the supply is affected, the import of vegetables will have to be opened. If we have to import vegetables from India, we will do so,” Ismail was quoted as saying.
In August 2019, Pakistan suspended all trade with India as part of retaliatory measures against New Delhi’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan also downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad.
Earlier in 2019, India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan as part of its response to a suicide attack at Pulwama that killed 40 Indian troopers. That attack was blamed on Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
The previous Imran Khan-led government announced an initiative for limited resumption of trade with India in April 2021, but did a U-turn just a day later due to opposition to the proposal from hardliners within the cabinet.
People familiar with the matter said Pakistan is now eyeing the option of importing wheat from Russia and vegetables and other food items from Afghanistan and Iran. Sharif has set up a committee under planning minister Ahsan Iqbal to explore possible options for importing food items, including vegetables, to overcome severe shortages.
-
'Played crucial role to bring down Iron Curtain': Tributes for Mikhail Gorbachev
As one of the tallest leaders of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, died on Wednesday, several global leaders paid tributes to the 91-year-old who produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War. "He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.
-
From Pizza Hut to the free press: Gorbachev's years after power
A Soviet reformer, Mikhail Gorbachev continued to innovate after leaving the Kremlin -- as the first leader in Russia's modern history to play a public role in his years after power. Comeback attempt - Gorbachev stood on a centrist platform in the 1996 presidential election but received less than one percent of the vote. Gorbachev helped form a short-lived social democratic party at the turn of the millennium but never ran for office again.
-
‘Complacent & irresponsible’ : Rishi Sunak's warning for Liz Truss in UK PM race
The underdog in the UK Conservative leadership race, Rishi Sunak, has warned that the next prime minister faces the risk of markets losing confidence in Britain's economy. In an interview with the Financial Times published Tuesday night, Sunak said he “struggled to see” how Sunak's opponent, Liz Truss, who is widely expected to win the race to No. 10 next Monday tax and spending commitments “add up,” warning it would be “complacent and irresponsible” for the next prime minister “not to be thinking about the risks to the public finances.”
-
UN chief to travel to Pak next week on solidarity visit amid devastating floods
UN chief Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week for a solidarity visit as the country and million of its people reel from the impact of "epochal" levels of rain and flooding, as a USD 160 million emergency plan was launched to help the cash-starved nation deal with the climate calamity. Guterres is expected back in New York on September 11.
-
Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who as the last leader of the Soviet Union waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that led to the end of the Cold War, died Tuesday. The Central Clinical Hospital said in a statement that Gorbachev died after a long illness. Though in power less than seven years, Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics