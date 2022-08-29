PM Modi offers 'heartfelt condolences' to victims' kin as Pakistan battles worst monsoon floods in a decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to say that he is “saddened” to see the flood situation in neighbouring Pakistan, and wished an “early restoration of normalcy” in the country.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” his post on the micro-blogging site read.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Pakistan is currently combatting the worst monsoon floods in 10 years, which have so far claimed nearly 1,100 lives. According to the latest data by the National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan's chief national organisation tasked to deal with natural calamities, at least 1,061 people are dead and 1,575 injured due to the floods.

The data further stated that nearly 992,871 houses were completely or partially damaged, thereby resulting in millions of citizens having no access to food, drinking water and shelter. Around 7,19,558 livestock are also dead, as millions of acres of fertile farmlands have been submerged owing to incessant rainfall for weeks now.

In an incident earlier in the day, at least 11 people, including women and children, were drowned and several went missing after a boat carrying as many as 30 flood victims capsized in the swollen Indus river in Sindh province's Sehwan region. The boat was being used to migrated people from submerged villages to a safer spot.

Officials said the final death toll could be much higher, even as the Express Tribune newspaper reported several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province - one of the worst-hit regions, continuing to remain cut off from the rest of the nation as swollen rivers damaged roads and bridges.

The situation in an already cash-strapped country has triggered a desperate appeal for international aid and support from the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-headed government in Pakistan.

The US, UK, UAE and others have contributed to a disaster appeal, but more funds are needed, officials informed.

Pakistan planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told Reuters that the initial economic losses from floods could hit at least $10 billion. The minister said it might take five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the country comprising 200 million people, which will be facing an acute challenge of food shortage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON