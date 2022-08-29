‘Climate catastrophe’: Pak floods affect millions, WHO reviews situation| Top 10
Pakistan floods: Millions have been affected, and hundreds of thousands of homes have
Floods in Pakistan - that have killed over 1,000 people since June and has affected more than 30 million people - have now garnered worldwide attention with experts saying that climate change is happening here and now. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday condoled the deaths and said the world health body was reviewing the situation and assessing the risk of spread of infectious diseases.
Here are top updates on the flood situation in Pakistan
1. "My thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones due to severe floods in Pakistan. @WHO teams are assessing the risk of infectious diseases and the accessibility of healthcare. We will continue to support the @GovtofPakistan with medical supplies and expertise,” the WHO chief wrote in his tweet on the floods.
2. Senator Sherry Rehman, the federal minister for climate change in Pakistan, has said that the country is facing a “serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade”.
3. “This season we witnessed a completely unprecedented downpour with the current 8th spell of rainfall when the average is usually 4-5, which is why many were unprepared. Our infrastructure is paralyzed & people are desperate for shelter and food,” she had said in another clip on Twitter.
4. The United Nations last week announced a relief of about $3 million for those affected by the deluge.
5. In the flood-affected parts, an official statement said, the UN funds would be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services.
6. Massive destruction has been reported from parts of the country with lakhs of houses having been destroyed.
7. "People have lost their homes, livestock, harvest-ready crops, and their only sources of livelihood, the UN press statement read, adding that "infrastructure across the country has suffered massive damage, and roads, bridges, and buildings have been washed away".
8. The United Kingdom too has announced a relief of $1.5 million for the parts that are worst hit by the deluge.
9. Pakistan has reported a loss of $3 billion between 2000 and 2019 due to extreme weather events, the UK government highlighted in a recent statement, citing the Global Climate Risk Index.
10. Among other countries that have expressed support are Canada.
(With inputs from AP)
-
IMF revives Pakistan's loan programme, approves USD 1.17bn bailout fund
The IMF's executive board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility programme after which the cash-strapped country will receive the 7th and 8th tranche of USD 1.17 billion. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the International Monetary Fund's Board has approved the revival of Pakistan's EFF program. The IMF board's clearance is expected to reverse continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, strengthen the Pakistani rupee and support the balance of payments.
-
Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 3 dead
An influential Shiite cleric announced on Monday Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least three protesters were killed. Iraq's military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.
-
Can consider importing vegetables, edibles from India, says Pak FM Miftah Ismail
Amid food security concerns due to catastrophic floods, Pakistan on Monday said that it can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India, according to a media report. In June, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the country's interest in trade and engagement with India saying that Pakistan was isolated on the world stage due to past policies. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.
-
How Pakistan grapples with floods amid economic crisis, Taliban insurgency
The unprecedented deluge that has hit parts of Pakistan, affecting more than 30 million people, could not have come at a worse time for a country already coping with a debilitating economic crisis and a resurgent Taliban insurgency. According to official figures, at least 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 have been injured. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa toured flood-hit areas on Sunday.
-
Pakistan flood: Third of country 'under water'; over 1,000 dead | Top 10 updates
As tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, killing hundreds so far, climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Monday said a third of the country was under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains. Local residents said food and medicine was running out and they had little access to power. Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan floods: 1.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics