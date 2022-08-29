Pakistan flood: Third of country 'under water'; over 1,000 dead | Top 10 updates
In Pakistan's Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Swat Valley was largely cut off from the rest of the country due to damaged infrastructure and flood waters.
As tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, killing hundreds so far, climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Monday said a third of the country was under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains. Rehman said the monsoon rains have created a crisis of “unimaginable proportions”.
“It's all one big ocean, there's no dry land to pump the water out,” she told news agency AFP, as the country wrestles with floods that have affected 33 million people.
In Pakistan's northern Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Swat Valley - home to millions of people - was largely cut off from the rest of the country due to damaged infrastructure and flood waters. Local residents said food and medicine was running out and they had little access to power.
Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan floods:
1. As many as 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off after flood-swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges, news agency AFP reported.
2. This year's flooding has affected more than 33 million people - one in seven Pakistanis - said the National Disaster Management Authority. This year's floods are comparable to those of 2010 - the worst on record - when more than 2,000 people died.
3. Flood victims have taken refuge in makeshift camps that have sprung up across the country, where desperation is setting in. "Living here is miserable. Our self-respect is at stake," said Fazal e Malik, sheltering on the grounds of a school now home to around 2,500 people in the town of Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
4. Millions of acres of rich farmland have been flooded by weeks of non-stop rain, but now the Indus is threatening to burst its banks as torrents of water course downstream from tributaries in the north.
5. Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said the province had suffered more than 200 billion Pakistani rupees ($900 million) worth of damage from the more than two months of flooding.
6. Pakistan's foreign minister said the country needs financial help to deal with “overwhelming” floods, adding that he hoped financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund would take the economic fallout into account.
7. On Monday, the IMF executive board was scheduled to meet to decide whether to green-light the resumption of a $6 billion loan programme essential for the country to service its foreign debt, but it is already clear it will take more to repair and rebuild after this monsoon.
8. Britain's Queen Elizabeth said in a message of support to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif: "My thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts."
9. The government has declared an emergency and appealed for international help, and on Sunday the first aid flights began arriving - from Turkey and the UAE. It could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan, where the economy is in free fall.
10. Prices of basic goods - particularly onions, tomatoes and chickpeas - are soaring as vendors bemoan a lack of supplies from the flooded breadbasket provinces of Sindh and Punjab.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
-
IMF revives Pakistan's loan programme, approves USD 1.17bn bailout fund
The IMF's executive board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility programme after which the cash-strapped country will receive the 7th and 8th tranche of USD 1.17 billion. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the International Monetary Fund's Board has approved the revival of Pakistan's EFF program. The IMF board's clearance is expected to reverse continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, strengthen the Pakistani rupee and support the balance of payments.
-
Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 3 dead
An influential Shiite cleric announced on Monday Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least three protesters were killed. Iraq's military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.
-
Can consider importing vegetables, edibles from India, says Pak FM Miftah Ismail
Amid food security concerns due to catastrophic floods, Pakistan on Monday said that it can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India, according to a media report. In June, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the country's interest in trade and engagement with India saying that Pakistan was isolated on the world stage due to past policies. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.
-
How Pakistan grapples with floods amid economic crisis, Taliban insurgency
The unprecedented deluge that has hit parts of Pakistan, affecting more than 30 million people, could not have come at a worse time for a country already coping with a debilitating economic crisis and a resurgent Taliban insurgency. According to official figures, at least 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 have been injured. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa toured flood-hit areas on Sunday.
-
China charges 28 in relation to June restaurant attack on women
China on Monday charged dozens of people, including police officers, in relation to an assault on a group of women at a restaurant in June, which had sparked online outrage and discussions on gender-based violence in the country. “The investigation has gone beyond the actual attack to encompass broader allegations of criminal activity and police corruption in the area,” the Associated Press reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics