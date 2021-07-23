Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pak foreign min, ISI head rush to China under blast shadow

Nine Chinese and three Pakistani nationals were killed and 39 others injured last week when there was a blast on a bus in Upper Kohistan district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Meetings are likely taking place or expected to take place in the southwestern city of Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province.

woPakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and ISI chief Faiz Hameed reached China on Friday, days after the deaths of nine Chinese nationals in a bomb blast on a bus in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Last week, the Chinese foreign ministry had said Beijing will dispatch a task force to Pakistan to jointly investigate the bomb explosion that killed its nine nationals.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had urged the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and the security of projects.

The deadly explosion reportedly took place on a shuttle vehicle of the ongoing Dasu hydropower project, which a Chinese company is contracted to build, as the vehicle headed to the construction site.

Islamabad, without giving any evidence, has blamed hostile forces behind the blast, which according to them, was carried out allegedly to create misunderstandings between the two countries, a Geo News report said.

