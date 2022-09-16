'Pak has been victim of terrorism': Shehbaz Sharif at SCO Summit

Pakistan has been a victim of terror, the country’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday in his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Uzbekistan. Linking the situation in Afghanistan to his country amid the presence of world leaders, he underlined: “It will be a big mistake if we ignore Afghanistan this time around. It’s my country’s considered opinion that counter-terror operation in Afghanistan should run parallel to the SCO support apart from humanitarian assistance.”

“Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism. I don’t have to go into its history. But suffice it to say that we have made huge sacrifices to defeat the monster of terrorism. Thousands of Pakistanis were martyred - brothers, sisters, mothers," he said.

“Even today, if you see somebody limping on roads of Pakistan, he might as well may have been a victim of terrorism. There can’t be a bigger manifestation to fight this menace collectively. We need to fight the menace of extremism and wipe it out from the face of the Earth,” the Pakistan’s prime minister stressed.

Earlier this week, HT had reported how the country is believed to have virtually disowned the leadership of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group with an eye on getting out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Grey List.

The Grey List signifies that a country has been placed by global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) under increased monitoring to check its progress on measures against money laundering and terrorism financing. Speaking on one of the country’s worst floods in recent years, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday - at the summit - further said that millions of homes have been damaged while 1,400 people - including 400 children - have been killed in deluge. "I have been in public life for 40 years, but I have not seen this kind of devastation," the country's PM told the world leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently expressed concern over the floods in the neighbouring country.

