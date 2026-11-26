Peshawar, A high court in Pakistan has barred authorities from deporting Afghan female students studying at a medical college in Abbottabad and sought responses from the relevant authorities over the cancellation of their house jobs.

Pak high court bars deportation of Afghan female medical students more less

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The Peshawar High Court issued the directives on Wednesday while hearing a writ petition filed by the Afghan students against the cancellation of their house jobs and the possibility of their deportation from Pakistan.

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Advocate Ibrahim Noor Mughal, the counsel for the petitioners, told the court that his clients were Afghan nationals who had completed their five-year medical education in Pakistan and were doing house jobs at Ayub Teaching Hospital.

However, the college administration cancelled their house jobs on the recommendation of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council , raising fears of their deportation.

He argued that the students had completed five years of medical education in Pakistan and subsequently started their mandatory house jobs. However, the relevant orders had deprived them of the opportunity to complete this essential requirement for their medical careers.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioners maintained that barring them from completing their house jobs would render their five years of medical education futile, cause financial losses, and adversely affect their future professional careers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioners maintained that barring them from completing their house jobs would render their five years of medical education futile, cause financial losses, and adversely affect their future professional careers. {{/usCountry}}

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The court was informed that the PMDC had issued a notification on October 7 regarding the deportation of Afghan medical students, following which the house jobs of the petitioners were cancelled.

The counsel requested the court to allow the students to continue their house jobs and complete their medical training so that their years of hard work would not go to waste.

The court restrained the authorities from deporting the Afghan female students and sought replies from the relevant officials.

It may be recalled that the Peshawar High Court had earlier also issued a stay order in a similar matter concerning Afghan medical students.

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