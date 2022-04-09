Pak leader objects to Speaker's suggestion to take up ‘foreign conspiracy’ issue

Pakistan Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday objected to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser's suggestion to take up the “foreign conspiracy” theory during the session called up to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi. At the start of today's session, Qaiser said that “there should also be a discussion on the issue of international conspiracy.”

Responding to Speaker's indication, Shehbaz said, "I hope you will carry out today's proceedings of the House as per the Supreme Court order," urging him to "stand for the Constitution and law".

Citing the Supreme Court's order, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader reminded the Speaker that he is under a “duty to summon and hold a sitting of the Assembly in the present session and shall do so immediately, and in any case not later than 10.30am on Saturday, to conduct the business of the House as per the orders of the day that had been issued for 3rd April 2022.”

Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the court order bounds the Speaker to take up the no-confidence motion moved against Niazi “and no other item.”

“That is the intent of this order. You can not deviate from this. Please go for the voting on the resolution,” Sharif said.