Pak PM Sharif caught in another 'audio leak' row: ‘will tell you final number…’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been caught in another ‘audio leak’ controversy after a purported clip of him talking about the posts of his key aides surfaced on social media on Thursday. In the latest audio clip, Sharif can be heard discussing the appointment of special assistants with an unidentified person who asks for posts of the PM's key aides, reported The News International. (Also Read | Ex Pak PM Imran Khan says good that ‘let's play with it’ audio got leaked)

The voice, believed to be of PM Sharif, could be heard, saying, "No, it is not like that, Bilawal Bhutto spoke to me in this regard." Another voice then said, "We have to adjust Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also...I will tell you a final number today."

The Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader also reportedly talks about reminding Muttahida Qaumi Movement member, Malik Ahmed, of the role he played in making the deal with the two parties.

"I am sending you his portfolio; he belongs to Karachi."

The audio clip surfaced days after the Sharif government ordered a high-level investigation into the alleged hacking and leak of sensitive audio conversations. The series of audio leaks have raised concerns about the cyber security of PM's residence and office.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan demanded Sharif's resignation over 'leaked' audio clips about the ‘import of machinery for a power plant from India.’

"PM Shehbaz Sharif should resign after the audio leaks involving him, some cabinet members and government officials have surfaced. In the audio leaks, Shehbaz is talking about bringing machinery from India for his niece Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law (Raheel Munir). If Shehbaz has any shame left in him, he should resign... otherwise we will make him go home," Khan was quoted as saying.

He also said that the audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the Prime Minister's Office and House.

(With ANI inputs)

