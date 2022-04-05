Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / Pak Speaker refused to reject no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: Report
world news

Pak Speaker refused to reject no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: Report

According to Pak media report, the ruling to reject no-confidence motion was drafted by Imran Khan's legal team. But when Speaker Asad Qaiser could not be convinced, his deputy Qasim Suri chaired the session and read the order. 
A file photo of Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser with Imran Khan.(Twitter/Asad Qaiser)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Written by Aryan Prakash

Pakistan's national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was not in favour of the decision to reject the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government on basis of Article 5 of the constitution. According to a report by Pakistan news website The News, the speaker tried his best to convince Imran Khan's legal team. But when the consensus could not be reached, Qaiser did not go to the national assembly on Sunday. The developments have come after Pakistan Attorney General Khalid Javed told a leading news channel Geo News that voting was mandatory on the no-confidence motion against the prime minister as per the constitution. It has been learnt that Imran Khan's legal team drafted the order which was read by deputy speaker Qasim Suri in the national assembly on Sunday. 

"This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Qasim Suri had said. Soon after the no-confidence motion was rejected, Imran Khan during a televised address to the nation announced that he had advised president Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly and that elections will be held within three months. The President dissolved the assembly, evoking strong protest from the opposition which challenged the decision in the Supreme Court. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had accused Imran Khan of violating the constitution and imposing a civil-martial law in the country. Chief Justice Ata Bandial had said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.In the history of Pakistan's politics, only two prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz have faced the no-confidence motion in Parliament. No PM has completed a full tenure since Pakistan came into existence. 

Topics
pakistan imran khan
