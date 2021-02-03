Home / World News / Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi
It said that the ballistic missile is capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometres.
PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile which can strike targets up to 290 kilometres, the army said.

The launch of Ghaznavi missile was "culmination of Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command,” said a statement issued by the media wing of the Pakistani army - the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system, the army said.

On January 20, Pakistan test-fired nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-III which can strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres.

