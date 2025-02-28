Menu Explore
Pakistan: 5 worshippers killed, dozens injured in powerful blast at Jamia Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 03:34 PM IST

A bomb exploded at a pro-Taliban seminary mosque in northwestern Pakistan, killing five and injuring many ahead of Ramzan.

A powerful bomb exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least five worshippers and wounding dozens of others ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, according to local police.

The blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.
The blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

The blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
