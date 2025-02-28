Pakistan: 5 worshippers killed, dozens injured in powerful blast at Jamia Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A powerful bomb exploded at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least five worshippers and wounding dozens of others ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, according to local police. The blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

The blast occurred in Akkora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.