Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live: Shehbaz Sharif's 'crush' aggressors warning after strikes in Kabul

In a press release, the ministry said the operation began at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to February 26. It described the action as a response to what it called a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

“A few days ago, the Pakistani military circles, with great audacity, violated Afghan territory, breached our borders, and martyred women and children here,” the statement cited by news agency ANI read.

According to the ministry, Afghan forces targeted Pakistani military posts in the eastern and southeastern directions along the Durand Line, near Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar and Nuristan provinces.

The four-hour operation, it added, led to the destruction of two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts, while soldiers allegedly fled from four other positions. Afghan authorities also claimed an enemy tank was destroyed and a large military transport vehicle was captured.

Pakistan calls strikes ‘befitting response’

Islamabad, however, pushed back strongly. Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi said Friday that the strikes on Afghanistan were a “befitting response”, as blasts and gunfire rang out in Kabul and Kandahar.

“Pakistan's armed forces have given a befitting response to the Afghan Taliban's open aggression,” Naqvi said, hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops. He described the Afghan action as “open aggression,” reported AFP.

Pakistan’s information ministry said Afghanistan had “opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations” across the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It added that the firing was “being met with immediate, and effective response”.