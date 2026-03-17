Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: 400 killed in Pak strike on Kabul hospital; Afghan cricketers lash out
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Afghanistan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said all parts of the drug treatment hospital had been destroyed. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Pakistan military violated Afghanistan’s airspace and targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital.
- 7 Mins agoWhat led to the 'open war'?
- 47 Mins agoPakistan rejects Afghan claim of airstrike on hospital as ‘false and misleading’
- 57 Mins agoAfghan cricket star Rashid Khan slams Pakistan over Kabul airstrikes
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoPakistan airstrike on Kabul drug rehab centre kills 400, injures 250
- 1 Hr 56 Mins agoUN calls on Afghanistan to combat militants
- 12:17 AM IST, Mar 17Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan calls Pak airstrike ‘sickening, deeply concerning’
- 11:57 PM IST, Mar 16What Pakistan said on the Kabul airstrike
- 11:52 PM IST, Mar 16Hospital hit by Pakistan strike treated drug users
- 11:36 PM IST, Mar 16Video shows Kabul hospital in blaze after Pak airstrike
- 11:34 PM IST, Mar 16400 killed, 250 injured in Pakistan airstrike at Kabul treatment centre
- 11:28 PM IST, Mar 16400 killed in Pak strike at Kabul hospital
- 11:28 PM IST, Mar 16400 killed in Pak strike at Kabul hospital
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesman on Tuesday said 400 people were killed after Pakistan airstrike at a treatment centre for drug addicts in the capital, Kabul. Loud explosions rocked the city at 9:00 pm local time on Monday, prompting return anti-aircraft fire and forcing locals to run for cover in panic as they were out and about after breaking their daily Ramadan fast....Read More
Afghanistan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said all parts of the drug treatment hospital had been destroyed.
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Pakistan military has once again violated Afghanistan’s airspace and targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. In a post on X, he said, “We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity.”
What Pakistan said on the strike?
Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Afghanistan’s allegation that its airstrikes hit a hospital in Kabul, calling the claim “false and misleading,” according to Pakistan’s information ministry, Reuters reported.
The latest attack comes hours after the two sides exchanged fire along the Pakistan-Afghan border, killing four people in Afghanistan, as the deadliest fighting between the neighbors in years entered a third week.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: What led to the 'open war'?
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: The latest attacks follow Afghanistan’s claim that Pakistan carried out an airstrike last week that killed at least four people and struck a fuel depot used by a domestic airline.
Kabul said it retaliated by targeting a military base in Pakistan, a claim Islamabad denied, stating instead that three drones sent by militants backed by Afghanistan had been shot down.
Clashes between the two sides intensified last month, with Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declaring “open war” against the Taliban government after Pakistan struck what it described as military targets.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Pakistan rejects Afghan claim of airstrike on hospital as ‘false and misleading’
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Afghanistan’s allegation that its airstrikes hit a hospital in Kabul, calling the claim “false and misleading,” according to Pakistan’s information ministry, Reuters reported.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan slams Pakistan over Kabul airstrikes
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Rashid Khan, one of the greatest T20I spinners and a former Afghanistan captain, on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan for launching airstrikes in Kabul.
“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning,” Rashid Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do,” he added.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Pakistan airstrike on Kabul drug rehab centre kills 400, injures 250
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, said the death toll from Pakistan’s military bombardment of a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul on Saturday night has risen to 400, with 250 others injured.
“The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction,” he shared on X.
"As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. Rescue teams are currently at the scene working to control the fire and recover the remaining bodies of the victims," Fitrat wrote on X.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: UN calls on Afghanistan to combat militants
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: The strike at Kabul treatment centre comes hours after the UN Security Council called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to immediately step up efforts to combat terrorism. Pakistan has been accusing Kabul of harboring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, which it says carry out attacks inside Pakistan.
The Security Council resolution, adopted unanimously, didn’t name Pakistan but condemns “in the strongest terms all terrorist activity including terrorist attacks.”
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan calls Pak airstrike ‘sickening, deeply concerning’
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan took to X to call the Pakistan airstrike at Kabul hospital “sickening and deeply concerning.” In a post on X, Khan said, “Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred.”
He called for a thorough investigation and said he stood with “Afghan people in this difficult time”.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: What Pakistan said on the Kabul airstrike
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif's spokesman, Mosharraf Zaidi, dismissed Kabul's allegations as baseless, saying no hospital was targeted in Afghan capital. In a post on X, Pakistan's Ministry of Information said the strikes "precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban."
It said Pakistan's targeting was "precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted." The ministry said Mujahid's claim was "false and misleading" and aimed at stirring sentiment and cover what it described as "illegitimate support for cross-border terrorism."
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Hospital hit by Pakistan strike treated drug users
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Afghanistan said that the Pakistan airstrike targeted a Kabul hospital that treated drug users. 400 people have been killed in the airstrike. Pakistan has dismissed the accusation, saying the strikes did not hit any civilian sites.
Video shows Kabul hospital in blaze after Pak airstrike
Visuals have emerged of the Pakistani airstrike at a hospital in Kabul, that left 400 dead in Afghan capital. The videos showed the treatment centre for drug addicts in Kabul on fire even as fire fighters can be seen struggling to control the blaze.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: 400 killed, 250 injured in Pakistan airstrike at Kabul treatment centre
Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said the death toll from the Pakistani airstrike had increased to 400. He said while 400 people have died, another 250 have been reported injured. Fitrat said rescue teams were trying to control the fire at the building and recover the bodies of the victims.
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Toll in Kabul hospital rises to 400
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: 400 people were killed after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of hitting a treatment centre for drug addicts in Kabul. Pakistan, however, denied deliberately targeting the facility, instead saying it had conducted precision strikes on "military installations and terrorist support infrastructure".
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: Toll in Kabul hospital rises to 400
Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: 400 people were killed after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of hitting a treatment centre for drug addicts in Kabul. Pakistan, however, denied deliberately targeting the facility, instead saying it had conducted precision strikes on "military installations and terrorist support infrastructure".