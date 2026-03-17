Pakistan-Afghanistan 'war' live updates: 400 killed in Pak strike on Kabul hospital; Afghan cricketers lash out

Afghanistan Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said all parts of the drug treatment hospital had been destroyed.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Pakistan military has once again violated Afghanistan’s airspace and targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul. In a post on X, he said, “We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity.”

What Pakistan said on the strike?

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected Afghanistan’s allegation that its airstrikes hit a hospital in Kabul, calling the claim “false and misleading,” according to Pakistan’s information ministry, Reuters reported.

The latest attack comes hours after the two sides exchanged fire along the Pakistan-Afghan border, killing four people in Afghanistan, as the deadliest fighting between the neighbors in years entered a third week.