Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘war’ live: Trump praises Asim Munir, PM Sharif; Taliban ready for talks

The Taliban also attacked several border check posts, apparently in retaliation for Sunday’s air raids in Afghanistan’s border areas.

The fresh violence follows days of tit-for-tat attacks along the 2,600-km frontier, with each side blaming the other for triggering the latest round.

Pakistan launched air and missile strikes early Friday under what it called ‘Operation Ghazab lil Haq’, targeting locations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Security sources in Pakistan said the operation involved air-to-ground missile attacks on Taliban military offices and posts, reported Reuters.

Pakistan strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika

The Taliban spokesperson said Pakistani strikes hit parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia on Thursday night, and extended to Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Laghman on Friday.

In Kabul, thick black smoke was seen rising from at least two locations, with a large blaze visible in videos verified by Reuters. Mujahid confirmed there were civilian casualties but did not provide further details.

The strikes marked the first time Pakistan directly targeted Afghanistan’s ruling establishment in Kabul over long-standing allegations that it shelters militants seeking to overthrow the government in Islamabad — a charge Afghanistan has consistently denied.

Pak says 274 taliban fighters killed

Pakistani officials claimed their latest strikes killed 274 Taliban officials and militants. Afghanistan, in turn, said it had killed 55 Pakistani soldiers.

Pakistan confirmed that 12 of its soldiers were killed, while Afghanistan said it had lost 13 Taliban fighters. Hindustan Times could not independently verify either side’s claims.

US backs Pakistan; Trump praises leadership

Allison Hooker, the US under secretary of state for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch that Washington “continue[s] to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.”

“The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments, allowing violence to destabilize the region while terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, asked about the strikes, praised Pakistan’s leadership, including field marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot,” Trump told reporters.

“I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” he added.

Calls for de-escalation

International reactions have varied. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged both sides to step back.

“The EU reiterates that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten or attack other countries and calls on the Afghan de facto authorities to take effective action against all terrorist groups operating in or from Afghanistan,” Kallas said in a statement.

Britain earlier called for “de-escalation,” China urged a ceasefire, and Iran offered to mediate between the two countries.