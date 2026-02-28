Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘war’ live: Trump praises Asim Munir, PM Sharif; Taliban ready for talks
Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘war’ live: Despite the exchange of fire, the Taliban indicated they were open to talks. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always tried to resolve issues through dialogue, and now also we want to resolve this matter through dialogue,” Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Pakistan-Afghanistan ‘war’ live: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers signalled on Friday that they were ready for dialogue, hours after Pakistan carried out strikes in Kabul, Kandahar and other cities in what both sides described as a sharp escalation in hostilities. The latest escalation began after Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Afghan territory last weekend. Afghan forces responded late Thursday with drone strikes on Pakistani military positions and installations in the northwest along their shared border....Read More
The Taliban also attacked several border check posts, apparently in retaliation for Sunday’s air raids in Afghanistan’s border areas.
The fresh violence follows days of tit-for-tat attacks along the 2,600-km frontier, with each side blaming the other for triggering the latest round.
Pakistan launched air and missile strikes early Friday under what it called ‘Operation Ghazab lil Haq’, targeting locations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.
Security sources in Pakistan said the operation involved air-to-ground missile attacks on Taliban military offices and posts, reported Reuters.
Pakistan strikes Kabul, Kandahar, Paktika
The Taliban spokesperson said Pakistani strikes hit parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia on Thursday night, and extended to Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Laghman on Friday.
In Kabul, thick black smoke was seen rising from at least two locations, with a large blaze visible in videos verified by Reuters. Mujahid confirmed there were civilian casualties but did not provide further details.
The strikes marked the first time Pakistan directly targeted Afghanistan’s ruling establishment in Kabul over long-standing allegations that it shelters militants seeking to overthrow the government in Islamabad — a charge Afghanistan has consistently denied.
Pak says 274 taliban fighters killed
Pakistani officials claimed their latest strikes killed 274 Taliban officials and militants. Afghanistan, in turn, said it had killed 55 Pakistani soldiers.
Pakistan confirmed that 12 of its soldiers were killed, while Afghanistan said it had lost 13 Taliban fighters. Hindustan Times could not independently verify either side’s claims.
US backs Pakistan; Trump praises leadership
Allison Hooker, the US under secretary of state for political affairs, wrote on X after talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch that Washington “continue[s] to monitor the situation closely and expressed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.”
“The Taliban have consistently failed to uphold their counterterrorism commitments, allowing violence to destabilize the region while terrorist groups use Afghanistan as a launching pad for their heinous attacks.”
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, asked about the strikes, praised Pakistan’s leadership, including field marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot,” Trump told reporters.
“I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” he added.
Calls for de-escalation
International reactions have varied. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged both sides to step back.
“The EU reiterates that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten or attack other countries and calls on the Afghan de facto authorities to take effective action against all terrorist groups operating in or from Afghanistan,” Kallas said in a statement.
Britain earlier called for “de-escalation,” China urged a ceasefire, and Iran offered to mediate between the two countries.
Clashes resume along Durand Line in Paktika, says report
Fresh fighting broke out at around 3 am local time on Saturday along the Durand Line in Terwa district of Paktika province, according to sources who spoke to TOLOnews.
The clashes reportedly involved Afghan forces and Pakistan’s military.
So far, there has been no official word on casualties or damage resulting from the latest exchange of fire, the report added.
'Will go to any extent to defend country,' says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM
Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi on Friday asserted that Pakistan would respond firmly to any external aggression amid rising tensions along the Afghan border.
In a post on X, Afridi said that if any country engaged in provocation or aggression against Pakistan, “we will go to any extent to defend the country, without fear or hesitation”.
He stressed that this position went beyond party lines.
“This is not only the stance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government; every Pakistani considers it a national duty,” he wrote.
“Despite internal differences and criticism on flawed policies, we will stand by our country and our security forces in the face of external conspiracies or aggression.”
After talks with Islamabad, US backs Pakistan's right to defend itself
The United States has reiterated its support for Pakistan's right to defend itself amid escalating tensions with the Taliban.
“The United States supports Pakistan's right to defend itself against attacks from the Taliban, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group,” a State Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
US diplomat Allison Hooker said on X that she spoke on Friday with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, as Washington continues to monitor the situation closely.
Afghan Taliban say ready for dialogue
After Pakistan described the situation as "open war," the Taliban said they remain willing to engage in talks to resolve the escalating crisis.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate preferred dialogue over confrontation, even as cross-border strikes and sharp rhetoric continued.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always tried to resolve issues through dialogue, and now also we want to resolve this matter through dialogue,” Mujahid said.
When asked about mediating Pak-Afghan conflict, Trump says 'I would… but…'
US President Donald Trump on Friday said he might consider intervening in the escalating conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but underscored his strong ties with Pakistan's leadership.
Responding to a question from reporters on whether he would step in to mediate, Trump said, “I would (intervene). But I get along with Pakistan very very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General. They have a great leader. Two of the people that I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”
Friendship Gate in Chaman lies deserted after cross-border firing
A photo from Pakistan's border town of Chaman shows the usually busy Friendship Gate standing deserted following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces.
The image, taken on February 27, 2026, captures the border crossing between the two countries after tensions flared along the frontier. The once-active transit point appears empty
EU urges de-escalation as tensions spike
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged both sides to de-escalate and engage diplomatically.
“The EU reiterates that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten or attack other countries and calls on the Afghan de facto authorities to take effective action against all terrorist groups operating in or from Afghanistan,” Kallas said in a statement.
Taliban must choose between Pak and terror, says Islammabad ISPR chief
Pakistan's military on Friday stepped up its rhetoric against Kabul, with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry saying the Afghan Taliban must decide whether to stand with Pakistan or with militant organisations.
Speaking at a briefing on the security forces’ response to “unprovoked aggression” by the Afghan Taliban, Lieutenant General Chaudhry said the Taliban leadership faced a clear choice.
“I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice. The choice is to choose between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Daesh, Al Qaeda, the terrorists and terrorist organisations and Pakistan,” he said.
“They have to make this choice. It has been made clear by the government of Pakistan. It is not something new I am saying … They have to make this choice. Whether they choose terrorists and terrorism or Pakistan. We are clear … Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear. It will always be Pakistan over everything,” he added, as reported by Dawn.
Afghanistan launches drone strikes on Abbottabad, Swabi, Nowshera, says Islamabad
Afghanistan carried out drone attacks targeting multiple locations in northwest Pakistan, Islamabad said Friday.
Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar said drones were launched at Abbottabad, Swabi and Nowshera, according to TOLOnews.
Tarar added that Pakistan’s anti-drone systems successfully intercepted and brought down the drones. He said there was no loss of life in the incidents.
Trump praises Asim Munir, PM Sharif
US President Donald Trump on Friday lauded Pakistan's top leadership as tensions with Afghanistan escalated following cross-border strikes.
Speaking to reporters, Trump praised field marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling them leaders he deeply respects.
“You have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot,” Trump said.
“I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well.”
His remarks came as Washington expressed support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself, even as the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border remains tense.
US embassy in Pakistan issues security alert amid rising tensions with Afghanistan
The US embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert, urging American citizens to exercise caution in major cities amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Kabul and the risk of possible terrorist threats.
In a statement, the embassy said, “Due to heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistani security forces have increased their presence in major cities in response to potential terrorist threats. Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centers remain likely targets for terrorist organizations. The US Mission advises citizens to exercise caution when visiting these locations, particularly during peak hours.”
After Pakistan declares 'open war', Taliban say ready for talks
Tensions between Islamabad and Kabul escalated sharply after Pakistan declared "open war" against Afghanistan, following airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia.
In a post on X, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said Islamabad had lost patience, accusing the Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants and justifying the military action.
Even as rhetoric hardened in Islamabad, the Taliban signalled they were open to dialogue. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate was willing to resolve issues through talks, indicating that Kabul was prepared for negotiations despite the escalation.