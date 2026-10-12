Pakistan court orders jail authorities to provide heart medicines to Imran Khan's sister

A Pakistan court on Monday directed jail authorities to provide heart medicines to Uzma Khan, sister of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, a court official said.

Lahore High Court Justice Abher Gul Khan took up a petition challenging the preventive detention of Imran's sisters. (REUTERS)

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The court, however, rejected the plea of all three sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to release them from jail.

Lahore High Court Justice Abher Gul Khan took up a petition challenging the preventive detention of Imran's sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Niazi and Uzma.

They have been in custody for three weeks under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance after their arrest in September ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march.

Also Read: Why Pakistan imposed emergency in Imran Khan’s party stronghold Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

"During the hearing, Uzma's husband, Ahad Khan, told the court that his wife had a heart condition and needed medicines daily. He asked the court to direct the authorities to ensure that the medicines were delivered to her in jail daily," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioner also argued for their release, terming their detention illegal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioner also argued for their release, terming their detention illegal. {{/usCountry}}

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"After the arguments, the judge ordered the jail authorities to provide medicines to Uzma but turned down the request for their release," he said.

The sisters were detained ahead of the PTI's long march, which began in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 4, with the party demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan, who has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was leading the long march.

However, Pakistan imposed an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday and Afridi and seven other PTI leaders have been taken into protective custody.