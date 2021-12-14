Pakistan extends OIC summit invitation to Taliban: Report

In order to get the Taliban international recognition, Islamabad on Monday invited the Islamic Emirate to the summit of the Organization of the Islamic Countries which is scheduled to be held on December 19.

Waliullah Shaheen, head of the Center for Strategic Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the Afghan economy, banking system and the normalization of Afghanistan's relations with the world are the main agenda items for the meeting, reported Tolo News.

"The economy, banking system and normalization of Afghanistan's relations with the world are the agenda items of the meeting, and we, as the foreign ministry (of Afghanistan), will participate in this meeting," he said.

In addition to the members of the OIC, Pakistan media reported that delegations from the US, Russia, Britain, the European Union, the World Bank and humanitarian organizations have also been invited to the conference.

"Many Islamic countries don't have good ties with Afghanistan. I hope these countries rebuild their relations and together make a decision on recognizing Afghanistan," said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan.

The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

It has been more than 100 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

The Taliban has so far implemented none of these but has been promising to do so.

