Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is repeatedly being tortured in prison in Rawalpindi, his sister has alleged.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

The development came hours after Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after undergoing a medical examination at a private hospital in Islamabad.

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The 73-year-old was admitted to Shifa International Hospital in compliance with a Supreme Court order, after a medical report said he was suffering from "level three plus" anxiety.

Deep Dive What health issues led to Imran Khan being moved to a private hospital? Imran Khan was moved to a private hospital due to concerns about his deteriorating health, particularly a significant loss of vision in his right eye and high-level anxiety. Why was Imran Khan sent back to jail after his hospital check-up? Imran Khan was sent back to jail after being declared 'medically fit' by a qualified team of doctors who found no condition requiring immediate treatment. How did public perception impact Imran Khan's recent medical transfers? Public perception regarding Imran Khan's treatment could escalate tensions among his supporters, especially due to concerns about him being forcefully moved back to prison after receiving medical attention.

Level three plus anxiety refers to high-level or severe anxiety where worry overwhelms daily tasks, triggers intense physical strain and disrupts clear thinking.

Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a detention facility on the outskirts of the garrison city. He was arrested on August 5, 2023, on multiple charges, including corruption, and has remained in custody since then.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered that Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital "within the next two days", and he shall remain there until the next hearing of his case on September 16.

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{{^usCountry}} Demands to move Khan to a private hospital intensified after an eye condition was detected. The former cricketer-turned-politician was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times over the last few months after his ailment – right central retinal vein occlusion – came to light in late January. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Demands to move Khan to a private hospital intensified after an eye condition was detected. The former cricketer-turned-politician was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times over the last few months after his ailment – right central retinal vein occlusion – came to light in late January. {{/usCountry}}

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