Ahead of Pakistan polls, Election Commission publishes lists of preliminary delimitation of constituencies

Islamabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday inched closer to the holding of the much-awaited general elections as the country's chief election body published the lists of preliminary delimitation of constituencies.

Security personnel stand guard on top of the parliament house building in Islamabad on August 9, 2023. Pakistan's parliament was dissolved on August 9, ushering in a technocrat-led interim government to oversee an election that will not include the country's most popular politician, Imran Khan. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced it would hold the election in the last week of January after finalising the setting up of electoral districts in the light of the data of the census, which was held earlier this year.

In a press release, the ECP said that the report of preliminary delimitation has been uploaded on the commission's website and can be accessed by the public, where maps of the delimitation are also available.

"The publication of the preliminary constituencies will continue for 30 days from Sept 27 to Oct 26,” it said, highlighting that objections to the preliminary constituencies can be made by the voters of the concerned constituency.

The through representations would be in the form of representations addressed to the commission's secretary and be submitted to the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad by October 27.

"The ECP will take decisions on these representations from Oct 28 to Nov 26 after hearing the positions of the respective parties," the release said.

The final list of constituencies would be published on November 30, followed by issuance of the elections schedule and polling.

The completion of the delimitation brings ECP closer to holding polls by the last week of January, as planned by the body. A specific date for the elections is yet to be announced.

The ECP earlier stated 54 days were required to let the candidate file nominations, their scrutiny and final approval as well as time for election campaign. That is why it said that the elections would be held in the last week of January.

The initial listing of electoral districts is the first major step to fulfill the commitment to hold polls by the end of January.

The National Assembly was dissolved on August 9 and constitutionally, the elections should be held within 90 days but the process was delayed by the ECP due to the delimitation exercise which became mandatory in the wake of the new census held this year.

The previous government just days before the end of its term endorsed the results of the census which obligated the ECP to set up a new electoral district on the basis of the latest population.

The move led to fears that the polls meant to be held within 90 days may be delayed till next year as the delimitation process would take about four months to complete.

The National Assembly consists of 266 general seats and 60 seats reserved for women. Ten seats have also been reserved for non-Muslims.

