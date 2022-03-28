Pakistan: Oppn tables no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan, session adjourned
- In a show of strength ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan addressed a mammoth rally in Islamabad where he said foreign powers were involved in a conspiracy to topple his government.
Pakistan's National Assembly on Monday resumed its crucial session where the Opposition tabled the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Soon after, the session was adjourned till March 31.
Earlier, interior minister Sheikh Rashid said a no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if the National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, Dawn.com reported.
According to some reports, Khan had called an urgent meeting and earlier held talks with Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, who too is facing a no-confidence motion in the province.
On March 8, a joint Opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days.
Though the session was called on March 25, three days after the deadline, the speaker had refused to allow the motion to be tabled. It is expected that the Opposition would get the chance to table it on Monday.
Earlier, Rashid said the no-confidence resolution would be decided by March 31, adding that Khan was not going anywhere. “People must shun the idea that Imran's politics is teetering on the brink, especially after his 'great' rally in Islamabad a day ago,” he said, and termed the move as "a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan".
The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is heading a coalition government and can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.
Rashid said an international conspiracy was afoot to topple his government. Khan made a similar claim a day ago at rally in Islamabad. However, in response to a question, Rashid said he had no idea about the letter that Khan had referred to in his speech.
In a massive show of strength, Khan addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he said foreign powers were involved in a conspiracy to topple his coalition government.
Addressing the rally, titled ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a "historic" event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Khan said foreign elements were using local politicians and money to “mend the country’s foreign policy” and said that he had a letter as ‘evidence’ to support his claims.
Rashid also said the Prime Minister had rejected his proposal to call snap elections, dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor's rule in Sindh. He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had permission of Islamabad's administration to hold a rally in the capital on Monday.
Meanwhile, an official handout was issued by the provincial assembly secretariat with signatures of 127 provincial lawmakers against Buzdar, while 120 signed the requisition notice to summon session within 14 days.
(With inputs from agencies)
