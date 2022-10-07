That's one way to do it: Watch electric poles put up in middle of Pakistan road

Electric poles installed in the middle of a road in Pakistan were seen in a video widely shared on social media. The video which was shared by Twitter user Shama Junejo showed the electric poles erected in the centre of the road while vehicles try to drive around them.

In the 46-second-long clip that was shot from inside a vehicle, the commuter narrates how the poles were erected in the middle of the road adding that how dangerous it could be to drive on the road especially during winters as fog tends to reduce visibility.

Read more: Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies aged 22

Through the video, the person making the video also shows a spot where a vehicle met an accident recently.

Watch video here:

یہ کھمبے عثمان بوزدار کے دور میں لگے یا چوہدری پرویز اِلٰہی کے؟ pic.twitter.com/zxR52A3CW0 — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) October 4, 2022

Twitter user Shama Junejo while sharing the video asked in Urdu, "These poles were built during the reign of Usman Buzdar or Chaudhry Parvez Elahi?"

Responding to the video, many social media users expressed anger while calling for renovation in order to fix the poles. Some users also tagged the state government and the prime minister of Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail