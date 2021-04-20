Home / World News / Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French envoy after anti-France protests
world news

Pakistan parliament to vote to expel French envoy after anti-France protests

The expulsion is one of the main four demands of a radical Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group, that has been protesting for over a week over cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad.
Reuters | , Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Security personnel stand guard on the Faizabad Bridge during a nationwide strike called by various groups to show solidarity with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party. (AFP Photo )

Pakistan's government will seek a vote in parliament on Tuesday to expel the French ambassador after violent anti-France protests by Islamists, the interior minister said.

Pakistan on Monday opened talks with the group.

"After long negotiations with TLP, this has been agreed that we will table a resolution in parliament today to expel French ambassador," said the minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in a video recorded statement.

