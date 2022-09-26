Pakistan PM's leaked 115-hour long audio up for auction on dark web: Report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the 115-hour-long leaked audio clip has been put on for auction on the dark web for USD 3.5 million.

While talking to the media, Chaudhary said that Prime Minister's Office (PMO) office was not secured and now the leaked audio was put on for auction on the dark web at the price of USD 350,000, ARY News reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the audio leak confirmed that decisions are being made in London. He added that the PMO audio leak was also a failure of the security agencies.

In the leaked audio controversial, the conversations between Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were heard.

The first clip purportedly features a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam and PM Shehbaz about the country's finance minister Miftah Ismail, who has reportedly faced criticism from within the party for taking tough economic measures, reported Dawn.

Read more: Watch: US comedian mocks Shehbaz Sharif's awkward moment during Putin meet

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PML-N vice president has publicly stated that she does not agree with the decision to hike petrol and electricity prices, saying she did not own such decisions, whether her party was in government or not.

Earlier, Chaudhry criticised PML-N Vice-President (VP), Maryam Nawaz, for saying that the politician had publically opposed fuel hikes but in the leaked audio, she was asking to raise the fuel prices.

Commenting on the finance minister's removal, the PTI leader said that PML-N is maligning Miftah Ismail just to bring back Ishaq Dar. He said that Ismail had served PML-N for a long time but disrespectful behaviour was seen against him, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that PM Sharif has taken notice of audio leaks and an inquiry has been initiated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanaullah said that the inquiry of leaked audio would involve high-level officials from all agencies. He further said that the inquiry will determine whether the PM's House's security was breached or not, reported ARY News.

However, the minister said he could comfortably say that even if all conversations at the PM House are recorded and released, there would be nothing embarrassing in them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON