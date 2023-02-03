Home / World News / Pakistan PM says IMF giving country tough time over unlocking loan

Pakistan PM says IMF giving country tough time over unlocking loan

world news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Pakistan Economic Crisis: Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year.

Pakistan Economic Crisis: A woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi. (AFP)
Reuters |

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a tough time over unlocking a $1 billion loan at a time when the country's economic situation is "unimaginable".

Pakistan secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year. An IMF delegation is in Pakistan to restart stalled talks for releasing the $1 billion loan.

