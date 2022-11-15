Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

