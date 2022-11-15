Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19: Report

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
