Pakistan police arrest 149, including 48 Chinese, in scam centre raid

Pakistan police arrested 149 people -- including 71 foreigners, mostly Chinese -- in a raid on a scam call centre, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency said Thursday. All those arrested were in custody, including 78 Pakistanis and 48 Chinese, as well as citizens from Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Myanmar.(Pixabay/Representative)

"During the raid, a large call center was uncovered, which was involved in Ponzi schemes and investment fraud," the agency said in a statement.

"Through this fraudulent network, the public was being deceived and vast sums of money were being illegally collected."

The agency said they were acting on a tip-off about the network, operating in the city of Faisalabad, a manufacturing centre in the east of the country.

It said the raid was at the residence of Tasheen Awan, the former head of the city's power grid.

Some 18 of the 149 were women, it added.