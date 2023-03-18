‘Give date and venue’: Imran Khan's party on Shehbaz Sharif's talk offer

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the Shehbaz Shairf led government to "give a date and venue" for a meeting all political parties, Dawn newspaper reported while the country's top regulatory body of lawyers said that it was ready to mediate.

Imran Khan: Security personnel escort former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at the high court in Lahore.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘This is London plan’: Imran Khan ‘explains’ Pakistan cops-his supporters' clash

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the government was giving statements everyday asking all parties to sit together and resolve issues but should extend this to actual meets.

"Extend this process beyond statements and give a date and venue for the [political] parties to meet. Imran Khan has already favoured dialogues," he tweeted.

The comment came just a day after Imran Khan said that he was ready to "talk to anyone" and "render any sacrifice" for the country.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's elite army using Pornhub to recruit soldiers for war: Report

"I will not shy away from any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan's uplift, interest and democracy. In this regard, I am willing to talk to anyone and take every step towards it," Imran Khan said in a tweet after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that all political forces will have to sit for a dialogue to end the political crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"All political forces will have to sit together to take the country forward," Shehbaz Sharif had said adding that Imran Khan's party had been invited for talks two times in but the party did not show up.

"Though politicians always resort to dialogue, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has a history of not responding positively in this regard," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON