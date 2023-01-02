Pakistan railways' crisis spirals as trains run with 3-day oil reserves: Report

Pakistan railways is facing deep trouble as its passenger and freight trains are being run with only a three-day oil inventory, a report claimed as the country faces severe economic crisis.

"Squeezing of oil reserves for train operation from one month to a couple of days clearly shows that the PR's financial situation is really in great trouble," requesting Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to pay attention towards the crucial issues and resolve them on priority," a senior official of Pakistan railways told The Dawn.

"He (the minister) should also launch an inquiry into freight wagons' bidding affairs that discourage the private sector. In recent tenders of outsourcing wagons and constructing freight terminals under public-private partnership mode, the decisions are yet to be taken despite a passage of four months or so," the official further said.

The report also claimed that a few days ago the oil stock that the railways had was only of one day which forced a limit on freight operations.

"A couple of days ago, the railways were left with only one-day oil stock across the country. This forced the authorities to reduce the freight train operations, especially from Karachi and Lahore. It has never happened in the history of PR. I think the railways will default if the government continues ignoring the department," another official told The Dawn adding that the railways are reaching a point of collapse.

The report also claimed that the railways has not been able to give salaries to employees and the pension of the retired officials.

