Pakistan's security forces have killed nine terrorists during intelligence-based operations, targeting their hideouts in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Wednesday.

The two operations were carried out in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Tuesday. (Representational image/AFP) more less

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Three terrorists hiding among trees were killed during an operation in Bannu, while six others were attacked in Lakki Marwat district late Tuesday.

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Security forces conducted the intelligence-based operation in Bannu following reports of the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, three terrorists taking shelter among trees were targeted and killed, while another terrorist was injured.

In a separate operation in the the Wanda Fateh Khan area of Lakki Marwat, security forces killed six terrorists.

The security forces effectively identified and targeted terrorist hideouts during both operations.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability and eliminate terrorism from the country. Security forces reiterated their resolve to continue operations until the last terrorist is eliminated and lasting peace is established.