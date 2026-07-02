From Pakistan's Shezbaz Sharif to Congress' Salman Khurshid: Who all are attending Ali Khamenei's funeral in Iran?
Ali Khamenei, who was the Supreme Leader of Iran, was assassinated during the joint strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28.
Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has announced a six-day funeral procession for the slain Supreme Leader. The funeral procession, which will commence on July 4, is expected to see foreign dignitaries from around 30 countries.
Ali Khamenei, who was the Supreme Leader of Iran, was assassinated during the joint strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28. The strikes led to the start of the US-Iran war, which remains ongoing.
From Pakistan, which is the mediating country between the US and Iran, to various political leaders in India, many foreign leaders are expected to fly out to Iran for the funeral procession.
Who is on the list?
While countries are yet to announce representatives, Pakistan has confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be attending the funeral procession in the neighbouring country.
Meanwhile, from India, the Ministry of External Affairs has stated that Governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, and deputy foreign minister Pabitra Margherita, will be visiting Iran.
"The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilizational ties, including people-to-people connections, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements," said the statement issued by the MEA.
In addition to this, several leaders of political parties in India, such as Congress's Salman Khurshid and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, are also expected to visit Iran for the procession.
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From Russia, which is a close ally of Iran, Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev will be attending the ceremonies in Tehran, said the Kremlin.
From Bangladesh, Parliament speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad will be visiting Tehran for the funeral procession, after an invitation from the country, reported local news outlet bdnews24.com, citing Md Monir Hossain, director of public relations at the Parliament Secretariat.
Senior Chinese lawmaker He Wei will be representing China at the funeral of the late Iranian Supreme Leader in Tehran, said an official announcement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
Over 30 countries to participate
As per Iran's Tasnim news agency, Ali Akbar Poorjamshidian, who is the secretary of Iran’s National Headquarters for the Farewell and Funeral of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said that over 30 countries have requested to participate and pay tribute to the slain Supreme Leader.
He further said during a press conference that a large number of religious leaders, senior clerics, and prominent figures from different faiths and schools of thought have also requested participation.
Poorjamshidian added that representatives and personalities from more than 90 countries have announced their readiness to attend the funeral procession.
Iran to carry out 6-day procession
The funeral and burial ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are scheduled to take place from July 4 to July 9, 2026, across Iran and Iraq.
As per Tasnim, the ceremonies will begin from 6am on July 4. Till July 6, public farewell viewings will be held in Tehran, along with recitations of the Quran. On July 7, the procession will be held in the holy city of Qom.
On July 8, the memorial services will be held in Iraq, and on July 9, the final burial of Khamenei will take place in his hometown of Mashhad at the Imam Reza Shrine.
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